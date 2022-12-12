Oasys Mainnet Launches, Trading of OAS Tokens Begins on Major CEXs

Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2022) - Oasys a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, is pleased to announce the full completion of its Mainnet launch process and the listing of its native token, OAS, on 5 CEXs: OKX, Kucoin, Bybit, Gate, and Huobi.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/147633_93d5c56c04d0e9bd_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed the Mainnet launch process and to have our native token, OAS, listed on five prominent CEXs," said Daiki Moriyama, Director at Oasys. "Despite the challenges in the market, we have continued to make strides in blockchain game development, and we believe it won't be long before users will be able to play high-quality games that combine good UX with compelling content. With the launch of Oasys, we hope to accelerate the growth of the industry and drive mainstream adoption of blockchain games."

Oasys began the first phase of its Mainnet launch on October 25, with its 21 initial validators taking over operations of all nodes and ensuring that Oasys Layer 1, the Hub-Layer, could maintain stable performance. In the second phase, Oasys integrated Layer 2, the Verse-Layer, and confirmed successful rollups to Hub-Layer. Finally, in the third phase, Oasys integrated essential ecosystem components for user experience, including the launch of Oasys-Hub, a portal for comprehensive management of key activities within the Oasys ecosystem.

"With the support of our partners and community members who share our vision, we were able to complete our Strategic Round and reach our target amount within 12 hours at the Public Token Sale, even during this crypto winter," said Moriyama. "We are grateful for the continued support and are excited to see what the future holds for Oasys."

Staking OAS tokens is one of the major utilities of the OAS token. By staking their OAS tokens to validators through Oasys Hub, users can earn rewards in the form of OAS and unique rewards from validator-run campaigns.

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.oasys.games

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vanessa Low

oasys@wachsman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147633