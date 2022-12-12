Submit Release
Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) Stock Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Solid Power, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Solid Power, Inc. SLDP to determine whether certain Solid Power officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Solid Power focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States.

Solid Power, Inc.'s (SLDP) CEO Abruptly Resigns

On November 29, 2022, Solid Power announced that Douglas Campbell had decided to retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following this news, Solid Power's stock fell 14.45% on November 30, 2022.

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Solid Power, Inc. or have incurred a recent significant loss in the stock, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Solid Power, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

