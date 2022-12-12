My-French-House.com wins prestigious International Property Award

my-french-house.com has been awarded the coveted Best Real Estate Agency Website for France for 2022/23 in The International Property Awards.

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The esteemed International Property Awards celebrates the highest levels of quality and achievement within the property and real estate sectors from around the world. Notably, the awards are presented based on a scoring system, with the best-qualified judges examining sector-specific entries. Despite being pitched against global businesses for the award of Best Real Estate Agency Website for France, my-french-house.com received the honour.

With a portfolio of some of the rarest estates across France, the already multi-award-winning my-french-house.com caught the attention of the judges. The diversity of the high-quality houses on the website includes sought-after private luxury homes, ski chalets and French chateaux. One of these is a rare 700 sqm / €5m estate in southwest France, featuring 74 ha of fully private land, its own water source and waterfall with the potential for hydropower development, a private airstrip and an historic castle available for renovation. These unique opportunities present a different proposition in the French property sector, which captured the imagination of the judges during the awards process.

Along with this, my-french-house.com offer an unrivalled service through its multi-award-winning portal, combining this with expert buying advice and carefully vetted local agents.To find out more about The International Property Awards visit propertyawards.net/ or to discover My-French-House.com head to my-french-house.com

