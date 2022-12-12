Christians and Muslims Are As Troubled As Isaac and Ishmael

Xulon Press presents a comparison between Christianity and Islam.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ann Marlow Riedling hopes to build bridges to unite Christians and Muslims along their common ground with Is Your God My God? ($20.49, paperback, 9781662861406; $8.99, e-book, 9781662861420).

Christianity and Islam share many similarities and much of their heritage, and yet their followers often share many misunderstandings about one another. Riedling has been privileged to spend extended periods of time in the Middle East and has cultivated meaningful relationships with Muslim people who have impressed her deeply. Because of those people and those relationships, she wants other Christians to understand what makes their religion different from Islam, but also the ways in which it is the same, and the commonalities the two share.

"May Muslims who interact with those of us who follow Jesus benefit from meeting us; may they gain a deeper understanding of the Father's heart of our great and loving Creator God. There is no other God than God. May this truth bring the world closer together in peace," said Riedling.

Dr. Rev. Ann Marlow Riedling was born in a small Christian family in southern Indiana. She is a devout Christian but has had extensive experiences with Muslims and the Islamic faith. Ann received her first doctorate in 1996 in Educational Administration and Distance Education. Her second doctorate was in Theology and Christian Education in 2012. She has written eighteen textbooks and two trade books about her experiences in the Middle East. Overall, Ann spent more than twenty years in various countries in the Middle East such as Oman, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain, Pakistan, Israel, Jordan, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Dr. Riedling is a four-time Fulbright Scholar, serving in Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Oman, and Pakistan.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.Is Your God My God? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

