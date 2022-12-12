There Is No Need To Let Fear Hold You Back Anymore; Christ Is Able To Set You Free

Xulon Press presents encouragement for believers who are emotionally bound.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Keishana A. Crenshaw continues her ministry of deliverance through the written word in Daughter, Why Do You Worry? Sever Ties From Emotional Strongholds And Live Your Best Blessed Life! ($12.49, paperback, 9781662863806; $5.99, e-book, 9781662863813).

When a prophet of God approached Keishana in the checkout line at the grocery store and asked her, "Daughter, why do you worry?" she began to cry. Throughout her years of ministry and her work counseling others, she has seen so many people held back from their best lives because of the emotional strongholds of doubt, worry, fear, and anxiety – and has had to face them herself.

"In this book, we will walk together through the process of understanding how God sees us and our identity in Him, understand seasons and purpose, and lastly, identifying your why. The Holy Spirit used this very same process to liberate me from the emotional strongholds that once had me bound. It's time to start living your Best Blessed Life!" said Keishana.

Keishana Crenshaw serves in the governmental office of prophetess and is a board certified life coach. She earned a B.S. in Business Management and specialty certifications in Divorce Transitioning, Work-Life Balance, and Wellness. Keishana has been licensed and ordained into ministry since 2012 and currently serves at Worldwide Deliverance Ministries, Inc. in Plano, Illinois under the leadership of apostles Michael and Lynette King.

