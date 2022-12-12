Submit Release
There Are Countless Ways To Show Your Family How Much You Care

Xulon Press presents a captivating story about family relationships.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga.,  Dec.  12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Moletha Fowler-Thompson shares a story of freshly-baked affection in Kira Kire's Gift of Love: The Heart Speaks ($17.99, paperback, 9781662862083; $6.99, e-book, 9781662862090).

Young Kira Kire is looking for the perfect way to show her family how much she truly cares about them, and she finds it in her great grandmother's irresistible cookie recipe. With the help of her mother and her cousin Nana, Kira Kire puts her love into action – and into the oven!

"Readers will be captivated by young Kira and her mother's expressions of gratitude and care," said Fowler-Thompson.

Moletha Fowler-Thompson has studied and experienced Crisis Intervention, Career Exploration, Interpersonal Skill Development, Behavior Modification, Cognitive Behavior Intervention Strategies, and Psychoeducational Assessment Reporting. She has degrees from both the University of La Verne and Azusa Pacific University. Fowler-Thompson is a Strathmore's Honors Member, Pupil Personnel Service Credentialed, House of Ruth trained and certified Domestic Violence Counselor, and a member of Pi Lambda Theta (International Honor Society and Professional Association in Education).

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Kira Kire's Gift of Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Moletha Fowler-Thompson, Salem Author Services, (888) 727-5407, moletha@calmingstreams.com

 

