Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,455 in the last 365 days.

There Are Times When We Only Have Two Choices: Surrender Or Die

Xulon Press presents an original story that is both analogy and historical fiction.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Shane Lee shares an analogy of his struggle with addiction framed as a World War II story in Prisoner of War ($28.99, paperback, 9781662859953; $9.99, e-book, 9781662859960).

Hans is a young German officer who believes that fighting the hated Americans is the only way to avenge the death of his best friend. After Hitler's suicide, he is forced to make an unthinkable decision: surrender or die.

"The main point is in the dedication: This book is dedicated to alcoholics and addicts all over the world who are still looking for their Higher Power," said Lee.

Shane Lee is the grateful husband of one wife, proud father of two children, and bemused owner of three fish tanks. He served as an officer in his country's Armed Forces, commanding an infantry platoon before moving on to a medical career. When problems with addiction brought him low, in desperation, he turned back to the God he learned about in his youth but rejected, with results that surprised him and surprise him still.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.Prisoner of War is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Shane Lee, Salem Author Services, +65 86471779, realisiticauthors@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

There Are Times When We Only Have Two Choices: Surrender Or Die

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.