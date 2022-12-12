Author Karen Struck's new book "Three Paws' Christmas Wish: Book 5" centers around an injured bear who wants nothing more than to return home to celebrate Christmas

Recent release "Three Paws' Christmas Wish: Book 5" from Page Publishing author Karen Struck is a thrilling story that centers around Boots, an injured bear who must recover at the vet hospital before returning to the wild with his friends. But as he slowly begins to heal, Boots becomes more anxious to go home, and begins hatching an escape plan.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Struck has completed her new book "Three Paws' Christmas Wish: Book 5": a thrilling adventure that follows a bear named Boots who must heal from his injuries before returning to the wild with his friends, but risks missing out on celebrating Christmas with his loved ones.

"Since the October earthquake, Boots has been recovering at Dr. Noah's Hospital of Hope," writes Struck. "Dr. Noah removes a large cast covering Boots's left paw which has been unusable since he was a cub. The big reveal is a medical miracle for Boots and for Dr. Noah's reputation.

"As Boots patiently awaits his release, Dr. Noah has made other plans for his special bear with his one-of-a-kind new paw. It will take a true Christmas miracle for Boots to regain his freedom. With a glimmer of hope, the forest friends work together to help their friend escape.

"Faith, prayer, and belief in the spirit of Christmas miracles allows the impossible to become a reality. Celebrate Christmas in Alaska as Boots and friends discover the best gift of all."

Published by Page Publishing, Karen Struck's engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Boots' fight for freedom to reunite with all his friends in his natural home. Full of vibrant artwork and exciting characters, readers of all ages will want to revisit the story of "Three Paws' Christmas Wish: Book 5" over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Three Paws' Christmas Wish: Book 5" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

