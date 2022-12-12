Author Deborah Ramirez's new book "Burning Vengeance" is a riveting tale of malice and murder as a serial killer puts a fire marshal in the crosshairs and a city on edge

Recent release "Burning Vengeance" from Page Publishing author Deborah Ramirez is a spellbinding drama following Kat Montgomery, a fire marshal investigating a series of arson fires set to conceal the murders of women in a small Texas city. When evidence from the victims reminds Kat of an assault she had suffered years prior, the case becomes personal- and even more dangerous.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deborah Ramirez, a retired firefighter paramedic with thirty years of experience in the EMS and fire service in the City of Seguin in South-Central Texas has completed her new book "Burning Vengeance": a gripping and potent drama that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

Kat Montgomery is the forty-four-year-old assistant fire marshal for the small fire department in Seguin, Texas. Ian Rivera is a twenty-seven-year-old firefighter who has been infatuated with Kat since he was a teenager. While investigating a series of arson fires set to cover murders of middle-aged women, Kat sees evidence that connects a sexual assault that she suffered in her past to the murders she's investigating now. Could the murderer be a fellow firefighter? While Kat fights what she believes to be an inappropriate relationship with Ian who is seventeen years her junior, she also needs to find the killer before he strikes again. And this time, she may be the target.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Burning Vengeance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

