Submit Release
News Search

There were 362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,438 in the last 365 days.

Novalie Byrne's newly released "The Quest" is a compelling young adult fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits four faithful siblings

"The Quest" from Christian Faith Publishing author Novalie Byrne is an enjoyable journey of faith to restore a once joyous town back from despair following the damages of a dark stranger.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Quest": an exciting journey that finds unexpected twists of fate and blessings from above. "The Quest" is the creation of published author Novalie Byrne, a dedicated wife and resident of New York.

Byrne shares, "The town of Razberry Junction is bright and joyful. A happy, peaceful place, filled with happy, helpful and honest people—that is, until the day a stranger named Haman and his sidekick Custus Black came calling, leaving their evil mark forever on the minds and hearts of the good people who so willingly welcomed them into their lives and town. Knowing they are the only ones who can save the town and the people they love so, four children—siblings Orion, Vashti, Hadassah, and Mercy Goodheart—secretly set off on a journey to rescue their beloved family, the townspeople, and their way of life.

"The children know that 'faraway' will determine not only their survival but also the survival and future of their loved ones and the hometown they live in. Through trial, terror, fear, and faith, they are determined to brave the unknown in their quest to retrieve the golden cross from the City of Eternal Light and bring harmony, peace, and joy to Razberry Junction once again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Novalie Byrne's new book is an imaginative adventure filled with affable characters and lessons of the heart.

Byrne draws inspiration from her own children to develop the compelling characters found within for the entertainment and encouragement of all.

Consumers can purchase "The Quest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Quest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Novalie Byrne's newly released "The Quest" is a compelling young adult fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits four faithful siblings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.