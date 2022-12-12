Novalie Byrne's newly released "The Quest" is a compelling young adult fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits four faithful siblings

"The Quest" from Christian Faith Publishing author Novalie Byrne is an enjoyable journey of faith to restore a once joyous town back from despair following the damages of a dark stranger.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Quest": an exciting journey that finds unexpected twists of fate and blessings from above. "The Quest" is the creation of published author Novalie Byrne, a dedicated wife and resident of New York.

Byrne shares, "The town of Razberry Junction is bright and joyful. A happy, peaceful place, filled with happy, helpful and honest people—that is, until the day a stranger named Haman and his sidekick Custus Black came calling, leaving their evil mark forever on the minds and hearts of the good people who so willingly welcomed them into their lives and town. Knowing they are the only ones who can save the town and the people they love so, four children—siblings Orion, Vashti, Hadassah, and Mercy Goodheart—secretly set off on a journey to rescue their beloved family, the townspeople, and their way of life.

"The children know that 'faraway' will determine not only their survival but also the survival and future of their loved ones and the hometown they live in. Through trial, terror, fear, and faith, they are determined to brave the unknown in their quest to retrieve the golden cross from the City of Eternal Light and bring harmony, peace, and joy to Razberry Junction once again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Novalie Byrne's new book is an imaginative adventure filled with affable characters and lessons of the heart.

Byrne draws inspiration from her own children to develop the compelling characters found within for the entertainment and encouragement of all.

Consumers can purchase "The Quest" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Quest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

