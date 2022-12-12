Datalogic founder honored with Paul Bergé International Business Development Award

Dr. Romano Volta, Founder and Chairman of Datalogic, is the winner of the prestigious 2022 Paul Bergé International Business Development Award. This award recognizes an individual or organization that demonstrates an international impact on expanding Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technology awareness and innovation.

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, announces that Dr. Romano Volta, Founder and Chairman of Datalogic, is the winner of the prestigious 2022 Paul Bergé International Business Development Award. This award recognizes an individual or organization that demonstrates an international impact on expanding Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technology awareness and innovation.

The award was presented by AIM Global, the leading international industry association, global authority, and resource in AIDC innovations. For over 50 years, AIM has championed the growth and acceptance of such innovations through industry education, standards, and advocacy. Datalogic is a founding member of the organization.

Mr. Bergé started in the AIDC business in 1975, with the Plessey Company, a European pioneer in barcoding systems. Later he was chairman of AIM Europe and AIM International. This year's recipient mirrors Mr. Bergé as an industry leader, risk taker, and visionary.

The award was presented at Datalogic's 50th Anniversary Celebration held in Bologna, Italy, where over 1,100 dignitaries, customers, business partners, and employees were in attendance. Mary Lou Bosco, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, personally made the award presentation to Dr. Volta.

Ms. Bosco spoke highly of Dr. Volta saying, "he transformed Datalogic from a small lab housed in a church rectory to the international powerhouse it is today, and he is recognized as a thought leader for his innovative thinking and progressive technological views, leading to the impressive growth of Datalogic's product portfolio and international expansion."

"His entrepreneurial vision in recognizing and seizing business opportunities has positioned Datalogic through major acquisitions of many strategic companies, expanding the company's solution offering beyond barcoding, such as laser marking, machine vision, and RFID, and breaking into new markets," concluded Mary Lou Bosco.

