Author Cynthia Pringle's new book "The Maid Will Be in Thursday" is a series of events in the author's life as she discovers truths about herself through her mistakes.

Recent release "The Maid Will Be in Thursday" from Page Publishing author Cynthia Pringle is a fascinating autobiographical account of the author's past experiences, guilt, and lessons learned in the face of adversity. Through the encouragement of God, Pringle discusses her failures and mistakes in the hopes of connecting with readers who face similar situations and are seeking guidance.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynthia Pringle has completed her new book "The Maid Will Be in Thursday": a captivating and deeply personal memoir that explores the author's past mistakes, and the lessons she learned from them through God's wisdom.

"For those of us who don't know how to smell the roses, 'The Maid Will Be In Thursday'," writes Pringle. "This is a twenty-year journey of which I had no idea I would be making. That is how long it has taken to finish this book. I lived with the shame and guilt of the unthinkable and had no plans to share this story, but God didn't share my stance about secrecy. I prefer to keep silent about some details of my life, but God has his plans. After being disobedient for so long, I realized about a year ago, it was time to finish this project. Along the way, I've had many lessons, and the one that stands out the most is that I could not run from what God wanted to be done. So here is my book, and I hope it will be a blessing to others. There are some events I'm proud of, and some I would rather forget. What a not so perfect person I am. Thankfully, perfection never was expected of me, and for that, I am grateful."

Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Pringle's enlightening tale is a raw and honest look at the author's life and how it was transformed by the healing light of God, encouraging her at each step to continue on the path of sharing her tale. Powerful and enthralling, Pringle weaves an intricate narrative that will leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Maid Will Be in Thursday" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

