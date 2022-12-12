Author Patti Hamilton's new book "The Adventures of Buster P.Q. Jones" follows the incredible tale of a curious puppy that never gives up on his search for new friends

Recent release "The Adventures of Buster P.Q. Jones" from Page Publishing author Patti Hamilton is an adorable story that centers around a bulldog puppy named Buster who sets off to make new friends and play all day long. Despite everyone being too busy to play, Buster stays encouraged and vows to try again tomorrow.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Hamilton has completed her new book "The Adventures of Buster P.Q. Jones": an adorable story that follows the journey of a cute bulldog pup on the search for new friends to play with. No matter where he ends up, Buster P.Q. Jones always manages to stay curious about the world around him and find a new pal.

Published by Page Publishing, Patti Hamilton's engaging tale is full of vibrant artwork that is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers everywhere. As Buster sets off on an exciting journey to discover new friends, readers of all ages will follow along and discover that even if Buster doesn't manage to find friends to play with, he will always stay encouraged and simply try again tomorrow.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Adventures of Buster P.Q. Jones" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

