Author Reid Yochim's new book "Have You Heard of the Little Farmer?" is a wonderful children's story that follows a young farmer and the magic of life on a farm

Recent release "Have You Heard of the Little Farmer?" from Page Publishing author Reid Yochim introduces an endearing farmer and his two friendly deer named Rosie and Fuzzy, both of whom go missing. His journey to reunite with his furry friends teaches valuable life lessons along the way.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reid Yochim has completed his new book "Have You Heard of the Little Farmer?": an engaging children's story about a little farmer who longs for a big city adventure.

After wishing to move away from the farm, his two deer Rosie and Fuzzy go missing. While the little farmer embarks on a class trip to the Wonderland Adventure Theme Park, he realizes that life back on the farm makes him the happiest. So, he returns home to reunite with his furry friends once and for all.

Author Reid Yochim grew up on a farm in rural Ontario, which fostered his passion for animals. His desire to become an author cultivated while attending Princeton University, where he started writing his first children's book, "Have You Heard of the Little Farmer?" Growing up on a farm inspired Reid to relive his childhood memories and share his furry friendships with all. He hopes that this book will give children the chance to experience the joy of life on the farm.

Reid writes, "Rosie and Fuzzy liked eating grass, but most of all they adored the little farmer. He was gentle, caring, and gave the finest chin scratches around!"

He continues, "One day, while Rosie and Fuzzy were eating hay in their pen, the little farmer whispered, 'Oh deer, why are you two so friendly?' But before either could answer, the dinner bell rang out."

Published by Page Publishing, Reid Yochim's memorable tale is a delightful read that teaches children about the importance of friendship and responsibility—with a magical twist at the end!

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Have You Heard of the Little Farmer?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

