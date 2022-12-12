A. Iconoclast's newly released "Learning and Discerning Christian History" is an informative discussion of key components of the Christian faith

"Learning and Discerning Christian History" from Christian Faith Publishing author A. Iconoclast is an enjoyable and educational resource for those who seek a deeper understanding of the foundation of Christianity.

A. Iconoclast shares, "Christian history in this present age is not taught in schools or even churches. It has been twisted by pagans and priests alike. This book was born out of darkness to shine forth as a light.

"History is a vast subject that teaches us the ways of man and his depravity toward his fellow men. It shows us the ways in which man has been led astray and lied to. It instructs us in the way the Father works throughout time. He reveals the common enemy of man in His-story. It teaches us that there is hope and love in the remnant of mankind. We war daily against unseen and evil forces. His word is for battle. Arm yourselves.

"Learning and Discerning Christian History is a light in the darkness and a textbook for the last days. Combined with the Holy Bible, this book is a weapon of war in the hands of the children of the most high God. Prepare, study, be vigilant, be watchful, be bold and hold on to his words while learning and discerning Christian history."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Iconoclast's new book will aid readers in their ability to understand and debate Christian history.

With straightforward clarity, readers will discover an eye-opening arrangement of historical points from key scripture within the pages of this articulate study.

