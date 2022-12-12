Author Lisa Lucas's new book "Mr. G. and His Ladies" is a stirring narrative of one man's decision to create a life of love in the face of despair and loss

Recent release "Mr. G. and His Ladies" from Page Publishing author Lisa Lucas is a captivating story that centers around one man's decision to choose love and kindness after facing a terrible of personal tragedies. With his positive choice put out into the universe, Govinda will find his fortunes returned to him tenfold, and his life of love continues to grow despite the challenges ahead.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Lucas, who lives a private life in Central New York, has completed her new book "Mr. G. and His Ladies": a gripping and engaging story of one man's commitment to choosing love and growing a family despite his difficult past, and how his family's love managed to defeat life's most difficult hardships.

"'Mr. G and His Ladies' is a beautiful and gritty tale of loyalty, love, and spiritual connection between societies lost and overlooked," writes Lucas. "These new bonds create a family born in the blood of society's wretches. Govinda's story begins when karma baptizes him as an agent after the murder of his mother and the violation of his sister, but being karma's agent takes him away from his home and family to New York. There, Govinda creates a new life of love, joy, and retribution. The growing family strengthens and elevates with each trial and tragedy that tests their bonds. Celebration and joy never allow the eclectic family to be defeated by life's darkest corners. The karmic wheel Govinda began turning decades before comes full circle under the marquee of Mr. G's legacy."

Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Lucas's compelling tale is inspired by the author's years working in retail, and the countless personalities that inspired the characters within the pages of "Mr. G and His Ladies". Expertly paced and inspiring, this character-driven drama will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Mr. G. and His Ladies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

