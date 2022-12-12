R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.'s newly released "Twelve Two: How to Transform Your Mind" is an engaging psychological study that encourages readers toward growth

"Twelve Two: How to Transform Your Mind" from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Lance Parker, Ph.D. is an exciting opportunity for personal and spiritual rejuvenation through careful practice of four key components to an overall sense of fulfillment with one's life experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Twelve Two: How to Transform Your Mind": an uplifting opportunity for reflection and self-evaluation. "Twelve Two: How to Transform Your Mind" is the creation of published author R. Lance Parker, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist in Wichita, Kansas. He enjoys riding motorcycles and spending time with his wonderful wife and son. Dr. Parker served in the United States Navy for eight years, began his study of psychology in 1989, earned a bachelor's in 1991, a master's in 1995, a doctorate in 1998, and was licensed in 1999. Dr. Parker served as the chief psychologist for a nationwide HMO for many years then, in 2005, entered private practice fulltime. His work has taken him inside psychiatric prisons and hospitals, jails, and drug rehab centers. Up until 2019, the bulk of his practice centered around forensic psychology, particularly the highly emotional and contentious field of divorce and child custody. Dr. Parker is routinely sought out to speak at conferences regarding his expertise in forensic psychology.

Parker shares, "About this book, Twelve Two, Paul said, 'Don't copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God's will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.' Romans 12:2 (NLT). Throughout the Bible, in particular the New Testament, we are instructed over and over to change how we think, not change how we act. In fact, Jesus cautioned against acting righteous and instead implored us to focus on our heart (our mind). But how do you change your thinking? The goal of this book is to introduce you to four very powerful tools used by psychologists to help people change their thought processes. Dr. Parker calls these the Four Fundamentals. These cognitive distortions (problematic thought processes) seem to underlie the majority of mental health and relationship problems. Changes at these fundamental levels will empower you to begin improving in all areas of life. By studying and practicing these Four Fundamentals, you will see how to not only improve your mood and relationships but, finally, how to begin drawing closer to God, experiencing his peace, and discerning his will for your life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Lance Parker, Ph.D.'s new book will challenge and encourage readers to seek growth in all aspects of life.

Parker shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of happiness and fulfillment within their personal and spiritual selves.

