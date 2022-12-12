C. B. Rutz's new book "Profound Poetry" is an inspiring collection of faith-based poems written by a former convict who found his calling for writing while in prison

Recent release "Profound Poetry" from Page Publishing author C. B. Rutz is a poignant compilation of poems focusing on faith and striving for self-improvement. Rutz originally started writing poetry while serving a prison sentence, and through the support of his loved ones, he has turned what was once a hobby into his first collection of published works.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. B. Rutz, a poet who cultivated his craft while serving time at Territorial Prison, has completed his new book "Profound Poetry": a gripping and potent collection of poems that come from a place of healing.

"I started writing poems in prison for me and my buddies," says author C. B. Rutz. "Writing poems for our moms, wives, and girlfriends. I spent some time writing song lyrics but always came back to faith-based poetry. Two years ago, I was looking to start dating through a dating website and told myself I was going to let God send me someone. That someone is the reason for what I thought was just a hobby turned into me being a published poet."

Published by Page Publishing, C. B. Rutz's expressive tale started out as just a prison hobby. Rutz took to writing poetry to pass the time while serving his sentence and found that he had a real gift for it. Rutz says he was sent to prison after a "lifetime of addiction stemming from a tough childhood," but his poetry now comes from a better state of mind. His writing focuses on his relationship with God, as well as giving a unique perspective of his outlook on life and hope for the future.

But "Profound Poetry" almost never came to be. Rutz credits the fruition of this book to his fiancée, Greta Harmon. She encouraged him to turn his prison hobby into something he seriously pursued. According to Rutz, he owes the publishing of "Profound Poetry" to Harmon's unwavering faith in him and her eye for seeing his talent.

