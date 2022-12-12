Women's Activewear Market On The Rise: Here's What It Means For Investors | Report available on Douglas Insights

The leading companies in the Global market are Asics Corporation, Adidas AG, Hanesbrands inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Mizuno Corporation, Nike, inc, V.F. corporation, Puma S.E., Under Armour, inc., Gap, inc.

/EIN News/ -- Isle of Man, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s Activewear Market Report by Douglas Insights aims to inform about the details of growing developments, market share and any localized and domestic market players. There is also information regarding the product launches and pipelines in the mix of the market. The market scenario information also allows the client to care to all sorts of industry changes and advancements in technology. The information is curated to help companies to achieve their own goals. Some major areas covered include the growth drivers, opportunities, trends, challenges, and restraints that make up most of the report.

Women's activewear involves the clothing women wear to work out or during sports to dissipate sweat and ensure that they remain cool after an activity. The growing importance of sports activities and the rising demand for the health and wellness aspects of society are also some critical trends in the market's growth. Many manufacturers are currently in the business, and several different products are on their way for this industry.

There is an active trend in popular brands such as Nike, Addidas, etc. Many of these use different trends such as endorsements by celebrities and M&A strategies to attract new consumers into the folds. Companies like these are now majorly connected to making women's activewear affordable and inclusive. Endorsements for and by female athletes and greater inclusion are also driving the market demand. Nike's Collaboration with Ibtihaj Muhammad, a Muslim-American Fencer f has created active wear such as water and sweat-resistance Hijabs, which are now a part of activewear.

The other major drivers are the growing awareness and participation of women in sports and other leisure activities, which drives the market demand. There is also a rising disposable income for most of the global population, increasing the need for women's activewear. Greater opportunities and more inclusion in sports also drive the market forward. There is also the introduction of many government awareness schemes that allow women to be a bigger part of the sports culture. In wellness, women are at the top of the fitness scheme. The popularity of yoga and other fitness activities drives the market forward.

The unique advantages that activewear allows and its technological feats are also some of the significant drivers of market growth. They have benefits like thermal resistance, breathability, and chemical resistance that add to the market growth. There is also a rise in health consciousness amongst people. The popularity of fast food is adding to the prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle which drives the market forward. The presence of fit bodies on social media also creates a lot of motivation for people to pursue healthier alternatives.

The penetration of the internet in every aspect of life also drives the market.

Like drivers, some major restraints prevent the market from growing further. There is a high cost for all of these wearables. Women's activewear, for some reason, has a lot of pink tax, which isn't the same for men's activewear. There is also a high cost for luxurious sports wearables, which can hamper the market growth. This activewear also takes a lot of water and energy to make, which is why it may be very high. The volatile costs of the raw materials are one of the major restraints and challenges which cause a decline in the market growth.

COVID-19 also had a massive impact on the costs of the products due to disturbances in the supply chain. This coupled with the increase in oil-prices is making womne't activewear lose sales as people opt for products that are more necessary in the long run.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Women’s Activewear Market-

Global Women's Activewear Market – By Fabric

Sweatpants

Skirts & Skorts

Outerwear

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Yoga Pants & Leggings

Jackets

Bottom

Top

Shorts

Innerwear & Swimwear

Others

Global Women's Activewear Market – By Price Range

Polyester

Neoprene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Cotton

Spandex

Others

Global Women's Activewear Market – By Price Range

Below $20

$20-$40

$40-$60

$60 & Above

Global Women's Activewear Market – By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key questions answered in this report.

COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Women’s Activewear industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Women’s Activewear market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving the Women’s Activewear market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Women’s Activewear market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Women’s Activewear and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Women’s Activewear across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

