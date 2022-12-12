Medical Sensor Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate USD $4.2 Billion by the End of 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing adoption of medical sensors in developing portable & connected devices is set to be the major driver for the growth of the medical monitor market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Sensor Market size is anticipated to surpass $4.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing adoption of medical sensors in developing portable and connected devices is set to be the major driver for the growth of the medical monitor market over the forecast period. Additionally, adoption of wireless patient monitoring devices increases among patients during the pandemic situation will accelerate the market growth scope for companies operating in the medical sensor industry during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Medical Sensor Market highlights the following areas –

• Monitoring applications segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the Medical Sensor market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to factors such technological advancement and rise in chronic diseases.

• Hospitals are anticipated to grow with a high CAGR of around 7.5% in the global Medical Sensor Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to adoption of medical devices.

• North America region is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global Medical Sensor market during 2021-2026, owing to rising government healthcare expenditure.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Application - Monitoring application segment is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the global Medical Sensor Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such as increasing advancements in wireless communication technology and growing internet penetration within healthcare sector to enable remote monitoring of patient’s vitals have been contributing to the market growth of Monitoring segment.

• By By End-Users - Based on end-users segmentation, Hospitals held the highest Medical Sensor Market share of around 56.5% in the global Medical Sensor market in 2020. The factors such as increasing adoption of advanced medical devices for early disease diagnosis and government emphasis towards routine check-up as well as timely treatment have been contributing to the increasing awareness among people, thus boosting the growth of the market.

• By Geography - North America held the highest Medical Sensor Market share of around 36.5% in the global Medical Sensor Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such as high demand for wireless or portable systems, rising rate of chronic or cardiovascular diseases and others have been contributing to the market growth across the region in long run.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Sensor Industry are -

1. TE Connectivity

2. Medtronic plc

3. Analog Devices

4. Texas Instruments

5. STMicroelectronics

