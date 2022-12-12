Alternator Market Will Grow At A Staggering 4.28% CAGR Through 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alternator Market size is anticipated to surpass $18.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. In the power sector and industrial sector, there is a requirement of devices for energy conversion where the alternators comes into the picture as it converts mechanical energy into electrical energy. In these sectors there is a huge requirement of steam turbines driven alternators to extract thermal energy from pressurized steam and uses it to do mechanical work on a rotating output shaft. The demand for alternators have witnessed a positive growth in the market increasing consumption of alternating current in different sectors, such as automotive, gas, industrial manufacturing and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509483

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Alternator Market highlights the following areas –

• Surge in the Industrialization along with the growth of automotive sector owing to the rising disposable income has increased the adoption of alternators as they produce alternating current supply and converts mechanical energy into electrical energy.

• Major fuels used in the global alternator market are fossil fuels and natural among which fossil fuel segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.01% the forecast period, owing to major use of diesel, gas, coal and others for the propulsion of the alternators.

• APAC is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the surge in automotive industry and Power sector where the alternators are used to generate the power which are further distributed by the electric power grids.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The Synchronous alternator segment is growing at a significant market value of 28.16% in 2020 as it is highly used in industrial applications. Generator is to generate commercial frequency current frequently by converting the mechanical energy from the main mover to an AC electrical energy at a specific frequency & voltage. Rapid growth of industrialization has surged the demand for power which is highly augmenting the need for synchronous alternator as it provides power to a grid ranging from 100 kilowatts to several megawatts.

• By End Users - Industrial sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a vast Energy sector globally where the Oil and Gas is a major alternators used in providing reliable power to critical downhole drilling tools and also used as constant source of power replacing batteries. According to the organization of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), increased crude oil production capacity to 4 mb/d in 2020.

• By Geography - Alternator Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 30.10% in 2020. The growth in APAC is chiefly driven by extensive industrial and urbanization activities in countries such as Japan, India, and China accompanied with the rising disposable incomes and prevalence of a luxurious lifestyle have led to a surge in the sales of vehicles over the years.

Click on the following link to buy the Alternator Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509483

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Alternator Industry are -

1. Cummins Generator Technologies

2. Mecc Alte Alternators Pty. Ltd.

3. Leroy Somer Inc.

4. Valeo Service

5. Denso Corporation

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Alternator-Market-Research-509483

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Switchgear Market: :

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15219/switchgear-market.html

B. United States LV & MV Switchgear Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16382/united-states-lv-mv-switchgear-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062