BestChange Celebrates 15th Anniversary as a Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange with over 200 Trusted Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestChange (https://www.bestchange.com/) is proud to celebrate 15 years of operating a vetted exchange directory. This legacy provides increased customer security and safety; especially over the holidays when crypto scams are expected to increase. BestChange selects each exchanger for its reliability and range - providing hundreds of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) via e-payment services or fiat money.





BestChange credits its long-standing presence to the user-friendly interface they provide traders. This ensures that users need no special training to navigate the platform. With just a few clicks, users can select from over 200 exchangers including reviewing user ratings and core information before deciding. They can also configure notifications to alert them to favourable rates or reserve conditions. When users are ready to exchange, the built-in currency converter lets them see how much they will get after the conversion.

BestChange has focused on innovation during its 15 years of operation and is committed to making cryptocurrency trading accessible to newcomers and veteran traders alike. They offer a UI that’s easy to use but also requires as few additional steps as possible. Exchangers are permitted even without verification letting users quickly get involved in the markets. Plus, the core foundation of exchanger monitor is to provide users with as much information as is available so users can make an educated trading choice.

BestChange also has a track record of educating users and providing informative and timely posts for users on how to avoid scams and stay safe while trading. This is on top of offering a large choice of direction pairs (over 30,000) and enabling the safe monitoring of crypto including stablecoins and altcoins with real-time accuracy. Over the last 15 years, BestChange has further protected consumers by preventing services with bad reviews or a poor reputation from becoming listed on the platform.

Even trading as a totally new investor is easier since BestChange is known for its support of multiple payment services. This includes all popular coins plus e-payment systems and fiat currencies. This range spans Visa/MasterCard in USD, EUR, GBP, CNY, SEK, PLN, MDL, TRY, RUB, UAH, BYN, KZT, AMD, KGS, CAD, BGN, HUF, CZK, NOK, AZN, GEL, UZS and TJS.

Users can quickly set up alerts that are time sensitive around rates and reserves to trigger an email or Telegram message when these parameters are met by visiting the BestChange website https://www.bestchange.com/ .

About BestChange

Founded in 2007 and older than cryptocurrency itself, BestChange is an exchanger monitor and alert tool that allows users to find the right rates on hundreds of reputable exchange sites. From helpful calculators to honest customer reviews, BestChange makes it easy for even novice traders to complete a conversion without verification and with attractive rates. Benefit from over 30,000 exchange direction pairs on vetted providers and complete the transaction with e-payment systems like PayPal, Advanced Cash or Skrill; fiat over bank transfer, cash or Visa/Mastercard; and crypto including stablecoins and altcoins like bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bestchange/

Medium: https://bestchange.medium.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bestchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bestchangeeng

Telegram: https://t.me/s/bestchange

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bestchange/

Media Contact

Company: BestChange

Contact: Yulia Martsul

E-mail: promo@bestchange.com

Website: https://www.bestchange.com/

SOUCE: BestChange