guardDog.ai ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Top Award, 2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology
Following 3 Wins at the 2022 AST Awards guardDog.ai Wins Top Thought Leadership Award Providing Cyber Resilience Protecting Networks and Attached DevicesNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a leader in Simplified Cybersecurity Scoring and Analytics protecting consumers, businesses, and government, today announced it is the recipient of the “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in addition to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) from American Security for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards.
“The guardDog team is honored to be recognized as an innovation leader in cyber technology Innovation” said guardDog.ai founder and CEO Peter Bookman. “Existing solutions for cybersecurity do not address the realities of current cyber threats, which are impacted by where the devices are located, and work is performed where cybersecurity knowledge and skills are lacking. Cybersecurity is increasingly complex requiring cybersecurity professionals and prohibitively expensive. As a result, many businesses in the marketplace cannot afford to invest in best practice cybersecurity solutions.”
guardDog provides innovation with cyber resilience measures to increase the cyber resilience and wellness of networks through continual reporting on threats attempted and thwarted. Providing first-of-class risk assessment tools assigns a cyber wellness score to the networks it protects. Additionally, guardDog allows companies to elevate their cyber resilience using current IT professionals training them to serve as Attack Surface Monitors, Managers, or Architects within less than an hour.
guardDog.ai unique cloud technology proactively responds to threats and recognize vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they can be exploited, preventing attacks network or on attached devices including IoT (Internet of Things) devices in home, business, or government networks.
About the AST ‘ASTORS’ Awards
American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is entering its Sixth Year in 2021 and continues to recognize the Outstanding Innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and Public Safety fields. The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program from AST Magazine is specifically designed to honor distinguished government vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, and public safety vertical markets. The preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards feature the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market, to ensure readers have the information they need to keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time. 2022 event was headlined by a keynote address from Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner (DEAC) Diane J. Sabatino of the Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For more information, visit AmericanSecurityToday.com.
About guardDog.ai
Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and response to attacks. The solution provides network protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, employee’s working from home, consumers are grappling to find security solutions adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges. Visit guardDog.ai for more information.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.
For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore edge territory analytics at Live Map.
