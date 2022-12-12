Canned Preserved Food Market Size to Hit USD $136.1 billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% (2023-2030)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The widespread use of canned fish products is a result of the abundance of canneries and a substantial supply of raw materials for aquaculture.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Canned Preserved Food Market is estimated to reach $136.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A method of preserving a wide variety of food items is called canning, which involves packing food items into jars or cans and heating them correctly to a set temperature. Picked at their ripest, fruits and vegetables for canning are packed as soon as they are ready. The majority of people in developed countries consume a sizable portion of their diet from canned goods since they provide year-round access to food in a convenient manner. To maintain the food's safety and quality, high heat inactivates enzymes and eliminates germs. Some examples of canned preserved food products sold in specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets and online retail are canned fruits and vegetables, canned seafood and canned meat. The rise in the consumption of canned food products across the globe due to the busy lifestyle of individuals is poised to boost the growth of the Canned Preserved Food industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Canned Preserved Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America held the largest share of the Canned Preserved Food Market in 2022, owing to the rising popularity of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products due to busy lifestyles.

2. Canned food was favored by consumers who chose to work from home or stay at home since it is quick and simple to prepare.

Additionally, restaurants curtailed service to prevent a rise in coronavirus cases, encouraging people to cook at home and boosting demand for canned, preserved food items.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Canned Preserved Food Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Canned Preserved Food Market Segment Analysis – by Product: Based on Product, the Canned Preserved Food Market is further segmented into Canned Meat, Canned Fruits and Vegetables, Canned Seafood, Canned Beans and Legumes, Canned Ready Meals and Others. The Canned Seafood segment held the largest revenue share of the Canned Preserved Food Market in 2022.

Canned Preserved Food Market Segment Analysis – by Distribution Channel: Based on Distribution Channel, the Canned Preserved Food Market is further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail and Others.

Canned Preserved Food Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: Based on Geography, North America Canned Preserved Food Market accounted for 35% of the revenue share in 2022. This is due to the increased working population and evolving lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Canned Preserved Food Industry are -

1. Campbell Soup Company

2. Ayam Sarl

3. Danish Crown

4. CHB Group

5. JBS

