Rutland Barracks / DUI Drug & Possession of Methamphetamine
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006923
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/09/22 at approximately 0144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Green Mountain Plaza
VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Joseph Tardif
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/22, at approximately 0144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on US RT 7, near the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Tardif, 39 of Proctor, Vermont. During the interaction, Tardif displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Tardif was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Troopers were granted a search warrant for Tardif’s vehicle. Upon execution of the search warrant, Troopers located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine. On 12/11/22, Tardif was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/23 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.