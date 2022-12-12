Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,289 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drug & Possession of Methamphetamine

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006923

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/22 at approximately 0144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Green Mountain Plaza

VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Methamphetamine

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Tardif

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/09/22, at approximately 0144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on US RT 7, near the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Tardif, 39 of Proctor, Vermont. During the interaction, Tardif displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Tardif was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Troopers were granted a search warrant for Tardif’s vehicle. Upon execution of the search warrant, Troopers located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine. On 12/11/22, Tardif was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/23 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drug & Possession of Methamphetamine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.