Rutland Barracks / DUI Drug & Possession of Methamphetamine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006923

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/09/22 at approximately 0144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Green Mountain Plaza

VIOLATION: DUI & Possession of Methamphetamine

ACCUSED: Joseph Tardif

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/09/22, at approximately 0144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on US RT 7, near the Green Mountain Plaza in Rutland Town. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Tardif, 39 of Proctor, Vermont. During the interaction, Tardif displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Tardif was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Troopers were granted a search warrant for Tardif’s vehicle. Upon execution of the search warrant, Troopers located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine. On 12/11/22, Tardif was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/13/23, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/23 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.