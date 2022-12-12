Used Cooking Oil Market Size to Hit US$11.7 billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% (2023 - 2030)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The key factor driving the growth of the Used Cooking Oil market is the increasing use of bio-based fuels around the world.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Used Cooking Oil Market is estimated to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cooking oils and fats that have been used for cooking or frying are referred to as used cooking oils. Used cooking oils are typically found in the food processing industry, such as in food services and households. Cooking oils can be vegetable oils such as corn oil, canola oil, olive oil, palm oil and so on or animal fats. Impurities in used cooking oil, such as free fatty acids (FFA) and water, must be removed before the transesterification process can begin. In fact, just before free fatty acids react with the alkaline catalyst, soap is formed, which inhibits the reaction and results in a low biodiesel yield. The acid and saponification values of used cooking oil determine both the quality and the price. The initiatives taken to reduce oil waste would yield positive results and support market expansion.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Used Cooking Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe held the largest market share in 2022, as governments are developing regulations to promote the processing of used cooking oil from eateries, restaurants, hotels, catering services and other food outlets in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2023–2030, owing to the region's increased emphasis on environmental preservation and sources of renewable energy.

3. The usage of cooking oils in the preparation of fast food and other fried items is driving the Used Cooking Oil market. The growing number of businesses involved in the collection, processing and refinement of waste cooking oil would also aid growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Used Cooking Oil Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Used Cooking Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Source : Based on source, the Used Cooking Oil market is further segmented into food services and households. The food services segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, as the number of diners, hotel chains and other food services is growing around the world and providers accumulate a significant amount of used cooking oil.

Used Cooking Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Application : Based on application, the Used Cooking Oil market is further segmented into industrial usage, animal feed and others. The industrial usage segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022 since used cooking oil is quite easily accessible and much more affordable than vegetable oil.

Used Cooking Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Based on geography, the European Used Cooking Oil Market accounted for 30% of revenue share in 2022, owing to the frequent use of waste to produce energy products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Used Cooking Oil Industry are -

1. ABP Food Group

2. Arrow Oils Ltd

3. Brocklesby

4. Grand Natural Inc.

5. MBP Solutions Ltd.

