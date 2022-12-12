Drew Cole Artist Image I Miss Being Young Album Art Image Music Group Logo

I Miss Being Young is about about the spark of life fading through time, and honestly, I'm scared of growing old. This is truth among many individuals.” — Drew Cole

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUL-POP SENSATION DREW COLE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE ‘I MISS BEING YOUNG’ ON DECEMBER 23RD

A hugely talented soul-pop artist who rose to prominence in 2018 with his appearance on NBC’s The Voice, Drew Cole has spent the last four years releasing a string of brilliant singles. With a following of over 21,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, he’s become a rising star within the American music industry, and on December 23rd, he’ll be releasing one of his biggest singles to date.

You can pre-save ‘I Miss Being Young’ on all major platforms now.

Born in Seattle during the seminal days of grunge, Drew’s influences and inspirations are as diverse and extensive as the states he has lived in. With a love of soul, rock, and pop music that shines through in his music, Drew’s music has always been timeless, personal, and wonderfully authentic, tapping into a stunning sound that is raw, familiar, and undeniably entertaining.

In his latest single, ‘I Miss Being Young’, Drew continues to cross the lines that exist between soul, pop, blues and electronic, carefully crafting a unique piece that is wrapped in nostalgia and thoughts of moments past. Set for release on December 23rd this year, it’s a single that sets Drew apart, raising him to the highest heights of the music industry.

Speaking about the song, Drew explained, “'I Miss Being Young' was an idea I had few years ago to write. It's about the spark of life fading through time, and honestly, I'm scared of growing old. This is truth among many individuals. This song is proof that raw feeling and emotion can carry a song and hope the people will connect with this tune along with me.”

With over 24,500 followers on Instagram, national video-on-demand coverage, performances at multiple major stage shows and events, and song placements on MTV, Drew has become a brilliant singer-songwriter, and his upcoming single is set to further cement his status in the music industry.

You can pre-save ‘I Miss Being Young’ on all major platforms now.

Connect with Drew Cole @drewcolemusic

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Managed by Image Music Group