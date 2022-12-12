Maritime Company Wins UK’s Biggest Start-Up Competition

Palaemon Maritime is the proud winner of the prestigious award from Scottish EDGE.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maritime company, Palaemon Maritime , is proud to announce it is the recipient of the prestigious Scottish EDGE entrepreneurial award.Palaemon Maritime is a global security start-up specializing in anti-piracy equipment for the global shipping industry. The company’s first product is a new service which allows shipping companies to rent or subscribe to an innovative anti-piracy barrier system – a service that makes make the adoption of the most advanced anti-piracy system affordable, saving an average of 64% against the cost of razor wire.In the company’s most recent news, Palaemon Maritime has been recognized as the winner for the Scottish EDGE competition , which is aimed at identifying and supporting Scotland’s up-and-coming, innovative, high-growth entrepreneurial talent. The competition sees the top 200 companies compete over six months, with pitching and Q&A sessions from a panel of esteemed judges.“The award culminated this week with a live pitch on stage in front of a live audience, and I was thrilled – and a little surprised – to have won, given the tremendous companies competing,” says founder of Palaemon Maritime, Steve Regis. “Being an entrepreneur with a start-up is not easy, but it is in no small part that I can embark on this journey because of the support and ecosystem in Scotland. A huge thank you to the ongoing support from Unlocking Ambition, Scottish Enterprise, NatWest Group, and the many people involved.”“The next 12 months for Palaemon Maritime will be an incredibly exciting time, with a growing order book and a dedicated and loyal 'fan base' of our early adopters,” Regis concludes. “We couldn’t be happier to see our beloved company grow.”For more information about Palaemon Maritime, please visit https://www.palaemonmaritime.com/ About Palaemon MaritimePalaemon Maritime was founded by CEO, Steve Regis, a former Royal Marines Commando with 12 years’ commercial maritime experience working the top shipping companies in the world. The company provides specialist subscription/rental-based anti-piracy equipment designed to dramatically reduce instances of piracy in the shipping industry.