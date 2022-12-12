Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,306 in the last 365 days.

INUITIVE INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING NEW SENSOR MODULES TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES OF AMR AND AGV SYSTEMS

The new module M4.5S offers the widest field of view in the industry while M4.3WN provides VSLAM capabilities for tracking and navigation

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inuitive, a Vision-on-Chip processor company, announced today the launch of its latest sensor modules: the M4.5S and the M4.3WN. Designed to easily integrate into robots and drones systems, both sensor modules are built around the NU4000 Vision-on-Chip (VoC) processor and integrates depth sensing and image processing with AI and VSLAM capabilities in order to provide robotic devices with human-like visual understanding.

The M4.5S provides robots with enhanced depth from stereo sensing along with AI-based obstacle detection and object recognition. It features the widest field of view in the industry at 88x58 degrees, shortest minimum-sensing-range of 9 cm, and wide dynamic operating temperature range of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The M4.5S is an easy to adopt, highly power efficient platform that is designed to function as a self-sufficient depth sensor module and shorten time to market for commercial robotic systems with industrial design fix and limitations.

Watch a short video about the M4.5S, here: https://youtu.be/Spxpj_8214M

The Company's other newly launched sensor module, the M4.3WN, features accurate tracking and VSLAM navigation based on fisheye cameras and an IMU together with depth sensing and on-chip AI processing. This enables free navigation, localization, path planning, and static and dynamic obstacle avoidance – the main challenges for AMR and AGV systems. The M4.3WN is specially designed in a metal case to best serve in industrial environment conditions.

"Our new all-in-one sensor modules expand our portfolio targeting the growing market of autonomous mobile robots. Together with our category-leading Vision-on-Chip processor, we now enable robotic devices to look at the world with human-like visual understanding," said Shlomo Gadot, CEO and Co-Founder of Inuitive. "Inuitive is fully committed to continuously developing the best performing products for our customers and becoming their supplier of choice.

The M4.5S and the M4.3WN sensor modules' primary processing unit is the Inuitive all-in-one NU4000 processor. Both modules are equipped with depth and RGB sensors that are controlled and timed by the NU4000. Data generated by the sensors and processed in real-time at a high frame rate by the NU4000, is then used to generate depth information for the host device.

The Inuitive M4.5S and M4.3WN module sensors are available today. For more information and ordering, visit: M4.5S and M4.3WN

Or contact us at: https://www.inuitive-tech.com/about-us/

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, and optimal size and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning and location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power, and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive.

Contact Information
Gur Dror, VP Business Development
M. +972 54 448 8908
E. gurd@inuitive-tech.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spxpj_8214M
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966038/Inuitive_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960399/Inuitive_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inuitive-introduces-groundbreaking-new-sensor-modules-to-address-challenges-of-amr-and-agv-systems-301699857.html

SOURCE Inuitive

You just read:

INUITIVE INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING NEW SENSOR MODULES TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES OF AMR AND AGV SYSTEMS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.