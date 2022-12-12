Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 12, 2022
December 11, 2022 7:41 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a G7 Leaders' Meeting, hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
Closed to media
Media appearance:
8:00 a.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on RED FM Toronto.
The interview will also air on RED FM Calgary at 8:35 a.m. MST and on RED FM Vancouver at 8:20 a.m. PST.
