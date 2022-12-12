BCI B - West - Rutland / Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006968

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2022 / 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store

ADDRESS: 351 U.S. Route 4 East, Rutland Town

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Rutland were notified of a robbery that had occurred at The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store in Rutland Town. Troopers and Detectives from the Rutland Barracks responded to the store. Investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store at approximately 2020 hours and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect left the store on foot at approximately 2021 hours. No one was injured during this robbery. The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, wearing a light grey hoodie, red, white, blue, and black colored sneakers, dark colored pants, black mask, and a camo ball cap with a camo visor. Still photographs are attached to this press release. No other information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.