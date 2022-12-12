Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,244 in the last 365 days.

BCI B - West - Rutland / Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4006968

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz                     

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2022 / 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                      

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store

ADDRESS: 351 U.S. Route 4 East, Rutland Town

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Rutland were notified of a robbery that had occurred at The Rutland Short Stop Convenience Store in Rutland Town. Troopers and Detectives from the Rutland Barracks responded to the store. Investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store at approximately 2020 hours and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect left the store on foot at approximately 2021 hours. No one was injured during this robbery. The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, wearing a light grey hoodie, red, white, blue, and black colored sneakers, dark colored pants, black mask, and a camo ball cap with a camo visor. Still photographs are attached to this press release. No other information is available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

You just read:

BCI B - West - Rutland / Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.