The 7th United States-Republic of Korea (ROK) Senior Economic Dialogue

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will lead the U.S delegation to the seventh U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue (SED). The ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Lee Dohoon will lead the delegation from the ROK. The SED will be hosted by the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on December 12, 2022.

