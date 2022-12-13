Turning Spaces Into Works Of Art - How One North Carolina Woman Is Using Her Gift To Beautify Kitchens And Bathrooms
Andrea Martin, the founder of Meliora House Of Design, brings her client's vision to life with beautiful cabinetry, flooring, and countertops.HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Martin is an artist. She has been commissioned to paint murals all over the southeast. In her hometown of Hendersonville, N.C she created a mural honoring Veterans on a seventy-foot long, thirty-foot high wall downtown. With murals, Martin can bring her artistic vision to life. But her artistic genius doesn’t stop there.
Andrea’s company Meliora House Of Design helps clients bring their own visions to life through cabinetry, flooring, and countertops. It seems fitting that an artist of Martin's caliber would make her living in a creative design space. Her company, Meliora House Of Design, offers five lines of cabinets, one of which is a fully custom-designed cabinet line right down to the knobs. Having been in the cabinet and floor plan design business for twenty years, Andrea Martin is also an artist in the design business.
In her words, "Our showroom is a one-stop destination for the best cabinetry, flooring, tile, countertops, and more! We are dedicated to providing everyone with a design to fit their kitchen and bath needs while making it fit into the budget. As an authorized dealer of many manufacturers, we have the ability to create your dream kitchen at affordable prices! We beat Lowes and Home Depot prices with a better cabinet!"
Meliora House Of Design doesn’t stop at helping clients to build the perfect space in their newly built home, they also specialize in remodeling. Andrea and her team have developed many solid working relationships with architects, interior designers, engineers, vendors, sub-contractors, and most skilled specialists in every field of residential construction. They provide a complete preliminary consultation and design services using Auto-CAD, 20/20 software, and hand drawings. The experience makes remodeling a kitchen or bathroom a breeze.
With Andrea, artistic creativity does not stop just because she's not painting a mural. The same creative touch that goes into commissioned artwork goes into custom spaces designed to perfection. And while her mural on King Street in Hendersonville, N.C., is a treasure, her kitchen and bath designs are treasures to her clients. When customers get their cabinets from Meliora House Of Design, they get the same love poured into their knotty alder or walnut cabinets that go into her commissioned artwork from North Carolina to Florida.
Andrea Martin
Meliora House Of Design
+1 8288912009
Andrea@melioracabinetry.com