Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,224 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, December 9, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:00 p.m., the operator of a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The Toyota began to make left turn onto Cypress Street on Saint Elizabeth’s Campus. At that time, a Honda PCX 150 scooter, operated by an adult male, was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. As the Toyota made the left turn, the scooter collided with the Toyota’s right front fender. The impact caused the operator to be ejected from the scooter. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Plater, of Lanham, Maryland.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.