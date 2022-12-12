Traffic Fatality: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, December 9, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:00 p.m., the operator of a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The Toyota began to make left turn onto Cypress Street on Saint Elizabeth’s Campus. At that time, a Honda PCX 150 scooter, operated by an adult male, was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. As the Toyota made the left turn, the scooter collided with the Toyota’s right front fender. The impact caused the operator to be ejected from the scooter. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Plater, of Lanham, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

