St. Johnsbury Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/10/22 at approximately 2238
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 114
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Christopher Pettie
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Christopher Pettie showed signs of impairment. Pettie was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/2/23
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.