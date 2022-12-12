St. Johnsbury Barracks/DUI

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/10/22 at approximately 2238

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 114

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Christopher Pettie

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Christopher Pettie showed signs of impairment. Pettie was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/2/23

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.