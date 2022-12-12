Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,224 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/DUI

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/22 at approximately 2238

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 114

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Pettie                                          

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Christopher Pettie showed signs of impairment. Pettie was subsequently taken into custody for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/2/23         

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.