Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover Conversational AI, is accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO of CoRover.ai, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Ankush Sabharwal was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

"We are honored to welcome Ankush Sabharwal, founder and CEO of CoRover.ai, the world's first and the highest ROI delivering human-centric conversational AI platform, into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ankush has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ankush will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ankush Sabharwal will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to join the Forbes Technology Council. It is a great opportunity to share thoughts and learn from the insights of the fellow members as well as an opportunity to collaborate at the global level. Forbes Technology Council is a great place to share ideas, get answers to pressing business and technology questions, and share some great and innovative work that we are doing as an organization." - Ankush Sabharwal, founder & CEO of CoRover.

ABOUT COROVER

CoRover® is the world's first and highest ROI delivering human-centric conversational AI platform; which is secure, scalable and reliable; equipped with patent-pending tech (based on AI, ML, NLP, AR & VR); and powers Multi-Format (VideoBot, VoiceBot, ChatBot), Multi-Lingual (100+ Languages) and Omni-Channel Virtual Assistants being used by over 1 Billion Users. ​​CoRover is on the mission to enable users talk to any system the way they talk to an intelligent person. To learn more about the company, visit https://corover.ai.

