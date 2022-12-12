Submit Release
Speak Up For Kids Hosts Eighth Annual Winterfest. Holiday Wonderland Serves 500+ Foster Children!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speak Up For Kids of Palm Beach County is honored to host the eighth annual Stanley Klett Sr. Winterfest Carnival at 4620 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. This complimentary private event for foster youth and their caregivers includes a full carnival, interactive craft stations, food, music, face painting, activities, and a visit from Santa Claus and Christmas Belle!

Event founder, Stanley Klett Sr., donated endless hours as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer advocating for hundreds of children and families over his twenty years of service. Though he passed away in 2009, his  Stanley Klett, Jr., has vowed to ensure this event continues, preserving his father's legacy of service and bringing holiday magic to Palm Beach County youth.

"Our business partners work together to keep this event free for our children and their families," says Coleen LaCosta, Speak Up for Kids Executive Director. Over 70 volunteers help make the day special for foster kids by transforming the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) grounds into a winter wonderland. Local sponsors, IBEW, Domnick Cunningham & Whalen, Networking to Help Children, Gold Law, Tire Kingdom, Jones Foster, Kiwanis of Palm Beach Gardens, Brett Colby Group, and The Happy Princess Club have extended their support to make Winterfest 2022 a magical event.

"I spend most of the holiday season shedding tears of joy," says LaCosta. "Experiencing the outpouring of love from our community and watching kids' faces light up are two of my favorite things. The day is amazing."

About Speak Up for Kids: Speak Up for Kids champions best-interest child advocacy. Through effective advocacy, the cycles of abuse, violence, and crime are being broken one child at a time, and children's futures are being rewritten. 

