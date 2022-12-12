Cuban Model and Actress VIDA GUERRA Attached to Feature Film A SON'S GIFT

VIDA GUERRA Plays Herself in A SON'S GIFT The Movie Guided by the spirit of her deceased son, a bereaved mother's love ultimately empowers her to survive her 18 year old son's death on her own terms.

Cuban Model and Actress VIDA GUERRA is attached to the award-winning feature film A SON'S GIFT

There is a mystic ray in the beauty of the invisible string beyond the veil. Sisterhood connection is woven by the presence of majestic alignment spiritually supporting life's journey. And so it is...” — Michele Bell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuban model and actress VIDA GUERRA is attached to the feature film, A SON'S GIFT. Told through a captivating tale of grief, love, and strength, this film offers an inspiring invitation to awaken our spiritual essence. Guerra will play her own role as her in the feature film, where she embodies the human essence through her spiritual connection and resonance to humanity.

Guerra's first national exposure came when she appeared in a lingerie spread for FHM in December 2002. The magazine later reported that following its publication, almost one-third of received mail was from readers demanding more photos of her. She was called back for more photo shoots and became "FHM's Model of the Year" in 2004. She has been featured in many magazines, including DUB, Smooth, Escape, and Open Your Eyes, often as the cover girl. Guerra was voted Number 26 in "FHM's Top 100 Sexiest Females" of 2005 and has twice been named the winner of the magazine's "Best Butt Award."

VIDA was introduced to Nicky back in 2005 during his chemotherapy journey. Nicky's mother and screenwriter of A SON'S GIFT said her son found strength and healing through her words of compassion, helping him cope with his cancer fight. "Our sisterhood continued connection is because of Nicky. I believe, beyond the veil, he keeps Vida in my life, spiritually supporting my journey. VIDA'S authentic heart is why Vida is a part of my grief journey and our story. After all, my son had a thing for beauty inside and outside."

The adapted story, A SON'S GIFT, which has garnered 15 screenwriting awards, has been made into a feature-length dramatic screenplay written by Bell at the bedside of her ailing mother in the midst of a global pandemic. "There was an untapped faith beneath all my pain and grief. There I found the courage to share what matters most, that raw diamond of emotion that shines within each one of us called Hope." Bell says.

A SON'S GIFT honors and celebrates the legacy of those we’ve all loved and lost. Together, we’ll experience the shared broken heart of the human experience and watch it regenerate, heal, and ﬁnd hope. This rare glimpse into how we, as wounded people, can change our perspective surrounding grief is a powerful opportunity for a spiritual renaissance. This thought-provoking tale takes the reader on an emotional journey that dives deep into finding our spiritual renaissance. A SON'S GIFT is evidence of such transformation; pivoting pain into purpose and despair into this remarkable story offers us all a chance to reconnect with ourselves - helping create spiritual renewal from untold pain.

Bell's registered trademark, The Grief Warrior® is her indelible commitment in support the grief community. Lisa Marie Presley most recently acknowledged Bell's LOSS AWARENESS DAY (September 29th) petition. Please take a moment to sign this petition on www.change.org

Most recently, A SON’S GIFT has found its director in Tamar Halpern, an accomplished female filmmaker who has written and directed 11 features, including a slate of female-driven thrillers for A&E. In 2022, Halpern sold a series to HBOMax and her book RAD, about a teen girl in the 1980’s San Fernando Valley, sold to Diogenes Press. She recently adapted the novel SOME OF TIM'S STORIES by S.E. Hinton (THE OUTSIDERS, RUMBLE FISH) and is attached to direct in 2024. Prior work includes adapting and directing the YA book JEREMY FINK AND THE MEANING OF LIFE, starring Mira Sorvino, Michael Urie, and Joe Pantoliano. Halpern’s feature doc LLYN FOULKES ONE MAN BAND (“A joy to watch” The Hollywood Reporter, “Undeniably fascinating” Variety) sold to Netflix after an Oscar-qualifying run. She wrote and directed the comedy SHELF LIFE (“A whip smart film that taps into a fresh source for American comedy” Variety), which Netflix acquired. Her short, DEATH TAXES and APPLE JUICE, about two little girls having an existential crisis while filing their taxes, was invited to 40+ festivals, winning 16 awards, including Boston Women in Comedy.

This project has connected those who share similar energy and have been guided together by the powerful presence of this story. It is an example of the perfect synergy between the creatives and their personal connection to the project, each playing their part in something larger than themselves.

A SON'S GIFT honors and celebrates the legacy of those we’ve all loved and lost. Together, we’ll experience the shared broken heart of the human experience and watch it regenerate, heal, and ﬁnd hope.

Please feel free to reach out to learn more. With your help, we can bring this powerful story to audiences worldwide.

A SON'S GIFT The Movie