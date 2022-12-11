FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 11, 2022

Division of Fire Safety investigates fire in Salisbury with two fatalities, at request of Salisbury Fire Department

Early this morning, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety received a request from the Salisbury Fire Department to investigate a residential structure fire in Salisbury, Mo. The two people in the residence at the time of the fire have died.

The Salisbury Fire Department received a call to respond to a fire at 207 West Third Street, Salisbury, at 1:33 a.m. on Dec. 11, and immediately responded. When firefighters entered the building, Maxwell Springer, 17, was discovered deceased. The boy’s grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with very critical injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At approximately 1:55 a.m., the Salisbury Fire Department requested that the Division of Fire Safety conduct a cause and origin investigation of the fire. A DFS investigator has determined the fire originated in the living room of the structure. At this time, the fire is not considered suspicious. The fire remains under investigation.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov