/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - COP 15 - Montréal Mayor to speak at the opening of the ICLEI Summit for Subnational Governments & Cities/

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, invites media representatives to attend the opening of the Summit for Subnational Governments & Cities, organized by the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), as part of the COP 15 in Montréal.

This segment of the event, sponsored by the David Suzuki Foundation, will feature the following people:

Mme Martine Biron , Minister of International Relations and la Francophonie, Government of Quebec will open the Summit

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and ICLEI Global Ambassador for Local Biodiversity

(Video) His Excellency Staff Major Khaled Fouda Siddiq Mohammed, Governor of South Sinai, Egypt

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 9:30 am

Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal, room 517

