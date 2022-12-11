Submit Release
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS THAT THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS HAS PUBLISHED A FREQUENCIES TENDER

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") PTNR PTNR, a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that on December 7, 2022, the Israeli Ministry of Communications published the 5G tender documents in the 26 GHz Band (the "Tender"). As part of the Tender, 25 pricing bands with a bandwidth of 100 MHz each (for a total of 2,500 MHz) are being offered (the "frequencies") for a period of 10 years.

According to the terms of the Tender, only existing MRT operators will be allowed to compete for the frequencies being offered in the Tender. In addition, MRT operators sharing a joint network are allowed to bid jointly in the Tender. 

The Tender documents stipulate, among others, the threshold conditions for participation in the Tender, the schedules for participating in it and a maximum limit according to which a sole MRT operator or MRT operators sharing a joint network who jointly bid in the Tender, as applicable, can win no more than 12 pricing bands (1,200 MHz). The minimum price for each pricing band is yet to be determined.

The Company is studying the Tender documents and examining the feasibility of its participation in the Tender, and cannot estimate, at this time, the implications of the Tender on the activities of the Company and its financial implications.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange PTNR PTNR.

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ 

