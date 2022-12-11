PM Lee Hsien Loong to visit Kiel, Germany, and attend the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium (Dec 2022)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Kiel, Germany from 12 to 13 December 2022. Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Prime Minister Lee will meet German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and officiate the launch of two RSN submarines Impeccable and Illustrious on 13 December 2022, with Chancellor Scholz in attendance.

Prime Minister Lee will attend the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit on 14 December 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. This is the first ASEAN-EU Summit involving the Leaders of the Member States of ASEAN and of the EU. The Commemorative Summit marks 45 years of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations and is an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to further deepen ASEAN-EU relations. In Brussels, PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Prime Minister Lee’s absence, Mr Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, will be the Acting Prime Minister from 12 to 16 December 2022.

