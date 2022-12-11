Jim LeMay Takes Readers On a Thrilling Ride with Action-Packed Novel

A true icon of science fiction, and suspenseful novels, Jim LeMay's “Making The Most Of It: An Odyssey during the Pandemic” takes the spotlight with daring feats and fascinating characters.

The story is set in 2027, a post-apocalyptic era, with a nod to the Mad Max film series. The main character Conrad Colby was one of the few survivors of a global pandemic. The book's plot revolves around Conrad Colby's journey as he makes his way from Tres Robles, California, to Tin Cup, Colorado. Along the way, he makes new friends, and they encounter bandit bikers, gangs, sand storms, rattlesnakes, and all kinds of perils that would make readers glued page by page.

Jim “Thunder Lizard” LeMay's working life is a basis for the materials in his novels. The author has seen and done everything from being a waiter, bartender, bar owner, homebrewer, land surveyor, civil engineer, and land developer to a copywriter, editor, and commercial artist.

Jim has written several short stories and five novels, which include “The Shadow of Armageddon,” “A Shadow over the Afterworld,” “Shadow Jack,” and “Shadowspawn.” “Making The Most Of It” is his fifth novel. Jim takes the story to a higher level with impressive wordplay, making readers feel the actual moment of the chase, dangers, and suspense.

