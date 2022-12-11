Jim LeMay's Compelling Novel Comes to Life at NYLA 2022 Book Display

Self-publishing company ReadersMagnet exhibits Jim LeMay's fifth novel “Making The Most Of It” at the New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show held November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, New York.

The NYLA, an affiliate with the American Library Association (ALA), New York chapter, aims to promote and advocate for the development and advancement of the New York library community. The two-day event saw hundreds of guests from far and wide, comprising librarians, trustees, academics, and library supporters, participating in various programs and events, including displays of the latest and most innovative products geared toward the library services.

Jim LeMay's “Making The Most Of It” was part of the book display event, joining other prestigious authors and books in the exhibition. The science fiction novel describes the adventures of the main character, Conrad Colby, as he journeys from Tres Robles, California, to Tin Cup, Colorado. The book explodes with dangerous encounters with bandit bikers, gangs, a handful of colorful characters, and all kinds of unthinkable perils, making it a must-read for lovers of fast-moving and heart-pounding novel plots.

The author is no stranger to writing gripping action fiction novels. Jim has written several short stories and five novels, which include “Armageddon's Shadow,” “Afterworld's Shadow,” “Shadow Jack,” and “Shadowspawn.” “Making The Most Of It” is his fifth novel.

Join the adventure and the exciting chase. Order Jim LeMay's “Making The Most Of It: An Odyssey during the Pandemic” on Amazon.

“Making The Most Of It: An Odyssey during the Pandemic”

Author | Jim LeMay

Published date | April 23, 2019

Publisher | Mad Cow Press

Book Genre | Science Fiction

Author Bio

Jim LeMay has been involved in many vocations personified by the characters in his novels, which include being a waiter, bartender, bar owner, land surveyor, civil engineer, etc. He is also a copywriter, editor, and commercial artist. Jim currently lives in the Denver metropolitan area.

— WebWireID297704 —