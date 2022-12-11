Gordon Bocher Publishes a Psychological and Action Romance Book "The Emma Effect"

Author Gordon Bocher was born and raised on Long Island together with his parents and two siblings. He has served eleven and a half years in the air force and 27 years as an Air Traffic Control Specialist. Given his wide knowledge and experience in military and war, Gordon wrote an action-romance book “The Emma Effect” (Newman Springs Publishing, Inc.; 2022).

“The Emma Effect” centers around the life of Mitch Lavin, who is a smart and good-looking young man. Mitch was widely known because of his excellence both in academics and sports. He took his first interview with MCI in his senior year, impressed the MCI's representative, and was given a second interview with Gen. Creighton Wheeler.

The general offered him the job; however, Mitch was a bit hesitant since he had to consult his fiancï¿½e about it. Mitch was then greatly deceived by his fiancï¿½e. He ended his relationship with her and was so devastated, and at the same time, terrified that he might not be able to control the anger that is boiling within him. This situation then led him to leave the campus immediately and take the general's offer. And as if it was fate, he met Emma Waterson, a gorgeous and dark-haired young lady who was the general's administrative assistant.

Mitch grew infatuated the moment he laid his eyes on Emma. The author's way of narrating every scene is very clear and straightforward, which makes the story more appealing to the readers, that even with the simple interactions between Mitch and Emma, readers can see the undeniable sparks between them.

The plot doesn't rely on romance alone, as the storyline is also woven around themes of forgiveness, abuse, apathy, mysticism, war, and parenthood. Gordon did an excellent job on Mitch's character development, especially in the part where he needs to deal with his trauma after being sexually assaulted. Every detail and choice of words created a great impact on the story and characterization of the characters.

Will Mitch and Emma experience a happy-ever-after despite everything that both of them have to go through? Read more of Gordon Bocher's “The Emma Effect” and get a copy of the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“The Emma Effect”

Author | Gordon Bocher

Published Date | February 18, 2022

Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing, Inc.

Genre | Psychological Romance, Fiction

Author Bio

Author Gordon Bocher was born in 1942 during the Second World War. He was raised on Long Island with his parents and two siblings. Gordon served eleven and a half years in the Air Force. As a rescue navigator, he participated in the abortive attempt to rescue the 55 hostages held in Iran. Throughout his service, Bocher was awarded two Distinguished Flying Cross medals, eight Air Medals, the Purple Heart, The Conspicuous Service Award from Gov. Mariano Cuomo (NY), and two nominations for The Silver Star. His first book, Stormrider, provides an accurate history of the end stages of the Vietnam War, the failed 1980 attempt to rescue the hostages held in Iran, and the failed Air Traffic Control strike in 1981. Mr. Bocher also worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for 27 years. He is married to his wife, Betsy, for almost 40 years and has a son, Joshua, and a daughter, Mollie.

