MGTO presents a new comprehensive website on Macao’s offer as Creative City of Gastronomy

MACAU, December 11 - 【DST】Discover the Taste of Macao‧Henri's Galley (Chinese version)

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launches the brand-new website “Gastronomic Journey” today (11 December). There is a reorganized wider variety of videos about gastronomy, culinary arts and food culture, as well as optimized features for information search. Residents and visitors can discover more about what Macao has to offer as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. The website also enables easy planning of food trips, which will bring about more spending in communities and propel development of Macao’s tourism industry and economy.

Discover the taste of Macao from a greater variety of videos

The brand-new “Gastronomic Journey” website features a reorganized and enriched range of videos and content on top of those from the previous website. There are video series themed as “Macao Flavors a Culinary Legacy”, “Sino-Portuguese Style”, “Taste of Macao”, “Discover the Taste at Macao Distinctive Shops” and “Macanese Cuisine”. Users can search for different kinds of local delicacies by category. The Office hopes that visitors can look for palate-tempting delights and learn about their stories behind through the video series, which will offer them a window onto Macao’s diverse offer as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Through graphics and writing, the website gives an overview of Macao’s journey in application for UNESCO’s designation as a Creative City of Gastronomy. Viewers can revisit the historic moment when Macao garnered this prestigious status.

New features for a diverse glimpse of catering businesses

The new webpage is equipped with a search engine on the "Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme" (QTSAS). Users can conveniently search for high-quality restaurants which offer accredited services. With the feature of “Macao Gastronomy Map”, users can follow food connoisseurs to try recommended food and check in at popular restaurants. They can also find restaurants under the columns of “Distinctive Shops” and “Macao Classic Brands” to discover hidden gems for their acknowledged delicacies in local neighborhoods.

New videos introduce catering SMEs

As a continuous effort to enrich the website content and promotional resources online, MGTO is successively launching seven new video episodes. Casting the spotlight on catering small and medium enterprises (SMEs), this video series will set off the unique taste of local gastronomies and the warmth of people behind. Elaborating the background and characteristics of different restaurants alongside patrons’ feedback, the productions manifest the image and charm of these catering SMEs. The first episode is launched together with the “Gastronomic Journey” website.

The “Gastronomic Journey” website is https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/dining. MGTO keeps optimizing the website content to upgrade the quality and variety of information for the better experience of users. A variety of channels are leveraged to promote Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy and widen the diversity of “tourism +” elements offered by Macao, which can attract visitors from a broader spectrum of markets and segments.