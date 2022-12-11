Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 1200 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:08 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for an investigate the trouble call for service. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim inside of a residence, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  Detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

On Friday, December 9, 2022, 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

