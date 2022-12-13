NextVein Extends Vein Finder Free Wheeled-Stand Promotion
NextVein extends free wheeled stand promotion. Save $700 on the already affordable high-performance vein finder through the end of Feb. 2023.
We are excited to extend our free wheeled stand promotion. It offers significant savings on the already affordable NextVein S800NV vein finder & provides the tools to achieve standard of care.”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextVein, a leading provider of vein visualization technology, is pleased to announce that it is extending its very successful wheeled-stand promotion through the end of February 2023. Customers who purchase a NextVein vein finder device will receive a free long-reach wheeled stand, a $700 value.
— Ron Goldman, Co-CEO and Founder
The NextVein vein finder uses infrared light to quickly and easily visualize a patient's veins, making it easier for healthcare professionals to access veins for IV lines, blood draws, and other procedures. Vein finders are particularly useful in cases of difficult venous access and have been shown to improve the success rate of IV-line placement significantly. In addition, the vein finder can also be used in aesthetic procedures, such as Botox™ injections, to help avoid veins and ensure accurate placement of injections.
All of the procedures that vein finders are used for require two hands to be available. The vein finder is used as a handheld to quickly assess the patient and then is put in the stand to free up the clinician's hands. The S800NV long-reach wheeled stand is designed to provide stability and maneuverability for the vein finder device. The long reach of the NextVein stand makes it easy to access either side of the patient without moving the stand. The stand is adjustable, allowing it to be used in a variety of settings, including hospitals, aesthetics clinics, and long-term care facilities.
"We are excited to extend our wheeled-stand promotion," said Ron Goldman, Co-CEO and Founder of NextVein. "This provides our customers significant savings on the already affordable NextVein vein finder giving them the tools they need to improve the success of IV-line placement and in vein avoidance for aesthetic procedures."
NextVein is the only high-performance handheld projection vein finder available through most medical product distributors. This widespread availability makes it easy for healthcare facilities to access and use NextVein's technology while leveraging their purchasing power with their preferred distributor.
For more information on the free-stand promotion, visit https://nextvein.com/current-promotions.
About NextVein
Vein finder technology also called vein visualization and vein illumination has become the standard of care for successful IV starts, venipunctures, and vein avoidance for aesthetic injectables. Founded by the team that invented handheld, non-contact vein visualization, NextVein is committed to making full-featured vein visualization affordable and accessible in all medical settings. NextVein is the only vein finder that is broadly available through medical distribution. To learn more about NextVein and its innovative, augmented reality-based vein finder technology, visit https://nextvein.com.
Vinny Luciano
NextVein LLC
hello@nextvein.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NextVein High Performance Vein Finder in Use