Engaging Children’s Poetry in “The Opossum and the Cats”
Rising Poetry Book Gets Rave Reviews from Amazon BuyersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What could better engage children nowadays than opening their imagination through the use of two things: art and animals?
One children’s poetry book stood out in the shelves recently because of its entertaining, engrossing, and beautifully-illustrated drawings. In fact, many buyers on Amazon are now lining up to get their own copies for their children, and for their own too!
“The Opossum and the Cats” is a children’s poetry book that shares a heartwarming story of a mother cat who is looking for a place to give birth to her kittens. Unfortunately, the mother cat has no home and is struggling to find a place where she can keep them. Until one day, she met the opossum inside a little hole. The mother cat then asked if he could let them in. Despite the differences between the two, they co-existed inside the hole, and thrived together.
The rhymes, the illustrations, and the valuable lessons that it teaches make this book one of the fastest-rising books on Amazon in its category/genre.
Written by rising author Marilyn Wassmann, the book hopes to teach one of the most important values that every human should possess, which is kindness. The book also shares a beautiful story of friendship between two different animals or creatures which blossomed because of the kindness and goodwill extended to each other.
In 2010, Wassmann released "What the Wind Blew In”, a children's book with the help of her husband, Paul. Marilyn spends her free time writing poetry in addition to drawing and painting. An Amazon reader posted: “If you are seeking a read that is truly mystifying and immersive, this is a wonderful choice.” The book is also fit as a bed-time story for children.
Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress.
She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children's book with her husband's assistance entitled "What the Wind Blew In". Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
“The Opossum and the Cats” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
