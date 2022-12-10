Submit Release
KEVIN BILL’S DEPICTION OF “FORBIDDEN” ROMANCE

Stroke of Love

Author Kevin Bill narrates a story of a hidden love that was tested numerous times

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Love should be free to give and free to receive.” As popular as this statement is, this is not the case for Michael and Elaine. Stroke of Love by author Kevin Bill is a tale of two lovers, Michael and Elaine, who are caught up in a forbidden love. Michael has always loved Elaine from afar and she too had her own secrets about how she felt for him. However, she has set boundaries romantically as her mother forbade her from engaging in relationships. Can Michael finally end these boundaries and allow Elaine to finally break free from the restricted world her mother has built?

In 1948, Kevin Bill was born in Lebanon. However, most of his childhood was spent in the small town of Windsor, Vermont. Kevin started working at the age of eleven as a paperboy. For the next five years, he worked at a grocery store to help his family. After acquiring a career in the electrical engineering field, he settled down in California where he met his wife. This was also the time he became closer to God. Additionally, author Kevin Bill taught the Bible with others in Bible and Sunday school classes.

A beautifully written tale of boundless love. Stroke of Love by Kevin Bill is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover. Readers wouldn’t wanna miss this!


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

