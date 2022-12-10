KEVIN BILL’S DEPICTION OF “FORBIDDEN” ROMANCE
Author Kevin Bill narrates a story of a hidden love that was tested numerous timesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Love should be free to give and free to receive.” As popular as this statement is, this is not the case for Michael and Elaine. Stroke of Love by author Kevin Bill is a tale of two lovers, Michael and Elaine, who are caught up in a forbidden love. Michael has always loved Elaine from afar and she too had her own secrets about how she felt for him. However, she has set boundaries romantically as her mother forbade her from engaging in relationships. Can Michael finally end these boundaries and allow Elaine to finally break free from the restricted world her mother has built?
In 1948, Kevin Bill was born in Lebanon. However, most of his childhood was spent in the small town of Windsor, Vermont. Kevin started working at the age of eleven as a paperboy. For the next five years, he worked at a grocery store to help his family. After acquiring a career in the electrical engineering field, he settled down in California where he met his wife. This was also the time he became closer to God. Additionally, author Kevin Bill taught the Bible with others in Bible and Sunday school classes.
A beautifully written tale of boundless love. Stroke of Love by Kevin Bill is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms, both in paperback and hardcover. Readers wouldn’t wanna miss this!
